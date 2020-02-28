AllBucs
Bucs GM Confirms Jameis Winston's Offseason Knee Surgery

Luke Easterling

We all know now that Jameis Winston had LASIK surgery this offseason, but it's now confirmed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had another offseason medical procedure.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week, Bucs general manager Jason Licht confirmed that Winston also had knee surgery (via Pewter Report):

Yeah, he’s getting healthier this offseason. I don’t want to report on every medical report we have, but that one was a little bit more out there. I would kind of feel more comfortable if you ask him. I’m glad that he wanted to make himself better.”

Winston is set to become a free agent this offseason after spending five seasons as Tampa Bay's franchise quarterback. The Bucs could bring him back on either the franchise tag or transition tag for the 2020 season, or sign him to a longer extension.

Or, considering the other veteran quarterbacks who could also be hitting the open market, the Bucs could choose to go in a completely new direction at the game's most important position.

Wherever Winston lands next season, it looks like he'll be much healthier than he was at the end of 2019.

