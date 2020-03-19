Bucs Bring Back DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on 1-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in rushing defense last season, and they're doing everything they can to keep the band together along the defensive line.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches is headed back to the Bucs on a one-year deal, per multiple reports:

Nunez-Roches appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs in 2019, his second season in Tampa Bay after spending his first three NFL campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 26 years old, Nunez-Roches likely still has his best football in front of him.

After placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year deal, the Bucs are wisely trying to retain as many members of last year's dominant defensive front as possible. Carl Nassib and Beau Allen have signed elsewhere, but for the most part, Tampa Bay's front seven appears to be staying in tact for the 2020 season.