AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Bring Back DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on 1-Year Deal

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in rushing defense last season, and they're doing everything they can to keep the band together along the defensive line.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches is headed back to the Bucs on a one-year deal, per multiple reports: 

Nunez-Roches appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs in 2019, his second season in Tampa Bay after spending his first three NFL campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 26 years old, Nunez-Roches likely still has his best football in front of him.

After placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year deal, the Bucs are wisely trying to retain as many members of last year's dominant defensive front as possible. Carl Nassib and Beau Allen have signed elsewhere, but for the most part, Tampa Bay's front seven appears to be staying in tact for the 2020 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Hasn't Tom Brady Signed with the Bucs Yet?

Red tape is keeping Tampa Bay from announcing their new addition.

Luke Easterling

by

Pats Fan 1961

Should the Bucs Sign Todd Gurley?

Just released by the Rams, Gurley could be Tampa Bay's difference-maker in the backfield.

Luke Easterling

Free Agents Bucs Should Target to Complement Tom Brady

With Brady in the fold, Tampa Bay should target these veterans to help their new QB.

J. Kanno

Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady is the starter for now, but what about the future at QB for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

by

Dillon88

Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

Brief Patriots teammates could reunite for the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Tom Brady Reports Lead to Huge Spike in Bucs Ticket Sales

It looks like Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, and tickets are already hot.

J. Kanno

Report: Bucs Have Agreement with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is reportedly landing the legendary QB for $30 million per year.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Tom Brady Could Make More Super Bowl History in Tampa Bay

Could Brady lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Luke Easterling

Fans Say Jameis Winston Will Still Be Bucs' QB in 2020

Despite overtures made to Tom Brady, fans expect No. 3 to be back in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Bucs GM Gives Update on Tom Brady Negotiations

Jason Licht provides an update on the team's efforts to sign the legendary QB.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88