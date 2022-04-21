Skip to main content

NFL sets date to release 2022 schedule

The 2022 NFL schedule is set to be announced in the near future.

The National Football League announced today that the 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:

  • First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, September 15) – Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
  • International Games – Wednesday, May 4
  • Select games – Week of May 9
  • Clubs to announce their first home game opponent – Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Full details on NFL Network's Schedule Release '22 will be available at a later date.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

ESPN will also have primetime specials on May 12 surrounding schedule with release, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced. All tickets purchased through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, Stub Hub or SeatGeek) within 48 hours will include the following:

  • 25% NFL Shop discount
  • Entered to win one of three pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets

For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.

*Press release courtesy of the National Football League

