Skip to main content

Recently Cut Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Claimed by Houston Texans

Former Buccaneers' wide receiver, Tyler Johnson, was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to make a number of cuts yesterday to get to the league mandate of a 53-man roster. One of the casualties from that was wide receiver Tyler Johnson who was the first person waived on Tuesday morning.

It was expected that Johnson was on the line to be waived along with the likes of Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman who would stick with the deep and talented WR core in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately for Johnson, he got the short end of the stick.

Johnson had plenty of opportunities to showcase his development, particularly last season when the Bucs' receiving corp was heavily decimated. He had issues with drops and separating from his defenders and could never get on the same page with Tom Brady.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers 

Coming into this preseason, the Bucs' added more talent in the form of former Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones and Russell Gage. It became apparent that the team was making the receiver room a priority after the previous season. Johnson was looking good throughout the 2022 training camp as well as during preseason games, but it appears that he was still too far off for the team to keep him around given what the other "on-the-line" WR is able to provide.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Once Johnson was released it was apparent that he would find a new home extremely fast considering the need for wide receivers from other teams. That has since come to fruition as it looks like Johnson will call Houston his new team.

Hopefully, the move will allow him to regain confidence in his abilities and make an impact for a team that has some question marks on how their season will play out.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Released by Buffalo

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_18941314
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Top 5 in New NFL Win Share Metric

By David Harrison
USATSI_17442382
News

Former Bucs First Round Tight End to Sign with Super Bowl Contender

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18887783
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season

By Caleb Skinner
1FDE048A-9607-4B24-B3A1-71275A067EA7
News

Report: Buccaneers Make Surprising Wide Receiver Cut

By Collin Haalboom
5E517314-DA59-46DE-98E8-81E27C7C69CB
News

Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Released by Buffalo

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_18913432
News

Report: Tampa Bay's Robert Hainsey could return by season-opener

By Dustin Lewis
8A7E2826-88B4-490B-AFE8-E7342A4088BB
News

Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan
6F8DCB86-DFAB-412A-A637-A0900C0BFCA0
News

Tom Brady Voted Best Player In NFL For 4th Time

By Jon Conahan