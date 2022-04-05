Skip to main content

Rob Gronkowski not ready to commit to playing football in 2022

In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, TE Rob Gronkowski says he is not ready to commit to playing football in 2022.

Shortly after a charity event that took place in Tampa Bay this past weekend, free agent TE Rob Gronkowski sat down for a short interview with TMZ Sports to discuss the un-retirement of Tom Brady and his future playing football in the NFL.

It appears from the video, that Gronk is not necessarily ready to talk about returning to playing football. The star TE says he is not yet ready to 'commit to playing football' while stating that he is taking his time and enjoying the here and now.

Gronkowski also states that to play football at the highest level you have to be 100% dedicated to the process. We know that he can still play at a high level, but the question arises about how serious he is on returning to the game and the Bucs.

How I see this panning out is if Gronk is to return to the game of football it will only be to play for the Bucs and his old friend Tom Brady, not another team. It is now a wait-and-see game for if and when Gronkowski decides on his future in the NFL.

