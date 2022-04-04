Skip to main content

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman pictured together in Tampa Bay

After last week's April Fool's joke, Julian Edelman pays the Bucs a visit over the weekend

Over the weekend it looks like retired WR Julian Edelman made a trip to Tampa Bay to visit some of his old pals from New England.

Both Edelman and Gronkowski posted images with each other at an event in Tampa Bay. It comes at a surprising time with Edelman posting an April Fool's joke to Twitter on Friday, further entrenching Bucs' fans' minds that the wide receiver has a great relationship with current players on the team and could possibly make a return to the NFL.

The likelihood of Edelman returning to the game is far fetched, but the constant flirting with Tom Brady and Gronk continues to tease fans of the potential reunion.

