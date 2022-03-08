Russell Wilson eliminated from contention for Buccaneers' starting quarterback job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking at multiple scenarios to go about replacing former star quarterback Tom Brady, who elected to step away from the game earlier this offseason. One of those options is to trade for a new signal-caller and there are quite a few players who could be available for the right price, including Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Russell Wilson.

On Tuesday afternoon, the entire NFL was shocked by a trade that not many saw coming and it has taken Wilson off of the table for the Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are set to acquire the former Seattle standout after a physical and Wilson's approval.

Wilson has spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Seahawks. He helped lead the franchise to its only SuperBowl in 2013 with a 43-8 victory against the Denver Broncos. Seattle returned to the championship game the following year but lost to the New England Patriots on an iconic interception from Malcolm Butler. Over his time with the Seahawks, Wilson completed 65% of his passes for 37,059 yards with 292 touchdowns to 87 interceptions. He has scored 23 more touchdowns on the ground.

The trade details have been coming out slowly. The Broncos will receive Wilson and a Fourth-Round pick. Seattle gets a massive haul with two First-Round picks, two Second-Round picks, a Fifth-Round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant. The deal is expected to be official next week.

With Wilson off the board, it's becoming clearer that one of the most likely options to replace Brady in Tampa Bay will be second-year quarterback Kyle Trask. He didn't play in the regular season in 2021 but Trask watched how a Hall of Fame player prepares in Brady and he has a lot of potential when it comes to moving the ball downfield.

