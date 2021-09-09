Bucs Elevate Two Players Ahead Of Cowboys Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking advantage of the NFL’s newer rules, elevating wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and safety Andrew Adams ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Mickens served as the team’s primary kick returner last year, while Adams was a reserve safety who primarily played special teams. He did make an appearance in two playoff games, however, and fans remember him most for being an effective replacement for Jordan Whitehead in the NFC Championship game.

Adams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent back in March, but was a part of their final roster cuts. The Bucs quickly picked him up soon afterward.

The sixth-year safety has appeared in 73 games, which includes 32 starts. He has 166 total tackles, six interceptions, 19 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits over that span.

Mickens averaged 24.3 yards per kick return and 6.2 yards per punt return in 2020. He has 13 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns since 2017.

The NFL implemented new practice squad rules due to COVID-19 implications last year and one of said rules is that teams are allowed to elevate a practice squad player twice without having to clear waivers after the game. Therefore, both Mickens and Andrews won’t be in danger of getting scooped up by another team after Thursday night. At the same time, however, the Bucs can only elevate them without “consequence” one more time this year.

