Tampa Bay Buccaneers Add Veteran Linebacker to Practice Squad

The addition of another player, following an injury settlement with a veteran cornerback.

On Monday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the addition of linebacker Kenny Young to the practice squad. 

The team also announced they'd reached an injury settlement with cornerback Rashard Robinson who was placed on injured reserve on August 30th. 

"Young (6-1, 235) most recently spent the 2022 offseason and training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to being released on August 18," the team said via press release. "He originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection (No. 122 overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft and appeared in 21 games for Baltimore before being traded on Oct. 15, 2019, to the Los Angeles Rams. Young spent two calendar years with the Rams prior to being traded from Los Angeles to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 25, 2021, and eventually signing with the Raiders during free agency in 2022."

Since joining the league in 2018, Young has appeared in 59 games with 25 starts to his credit. 

In that time, he's collected 186 tackles and 5.5 sacks while forcing four fumbles, picking off one pass, and scoring a touchdown while a member of the Rams in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots. 

The interception came against quarterback, Cam Newton. 

Young will wear No. 33, according to the team. 

