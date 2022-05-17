Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host joint practices for the 2nd year in a row, this time for the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins during the week leading up to their first preseason game on August 13th at 7:30 p.m ET.

This will mark the 2nd joint practice for the squad leading up to a preseason game. After the Dolphins come to town, the Bucs will head on the road to join the Tennessee Titans in Nashville for their combined practice.

Joint practices have been known to be exciting and create lots of talking points heading into the regular season.

With all the rumors about the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady before he decided to come to Tampa Bay, along with what is a very different Dolphins team, this week should be a fun one to watch.

