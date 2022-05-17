Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Tampa for combined practices with the Buccaneers this August.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host joint practices for the 2nd year in a row, this time for the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins during the week leading up to their first preseason game on August 13th at 7:30 p.m ET.

USATSI_16565337

READ MORE: Tom Brady calls out LeBron James

This will mark the 2nd joint practice for the squad leading up to a preseason game. After the Dolphins come to town, the Bucs will head on the road to join the Tennessee Titans in Nashville for their combined practice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joint practices have been known to be exciting and create lots of talking points heading into the regular season.

With all the rumors about the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady before he decided to come to Tampa Bay, along with what is a very different Dolphins team, this week should be a fun one to watch.

USATSI_17480383

READ MORE: NFL Media wants Tom Brady in Miami 

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16189612
News

Kyle Trask will have a shot to compete for Buccaneers' backup quarterback spot

By Caleb Skinner16 minutes ago
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady calls out LeBron James for ice hockey challenge

By Caleb Skinner27 minutes ago
USATSI_17596793 (1)
News

Three teams in the mix for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

By Caleb Skinner1 hour ago
Mike Evans, Buccaneers14
News

Who's the Most Underrated Buccaneers Player?

By David Harrison19 hours ago
DE873231-091F-4E52-B550-A0E506E8B51F
News

NFL Media Continues to Fuel Rumors Regarding Tom Brady and Miami Dolphins

By Collin Haalboom19 hours ago
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
News

Cowboys Star Says Team Will Beat Buccaneers in Week 1

By David HarrisonMay 16, 2022
EAD83A9C-45C1-41C0-B540-8F7072F55FD4
News

Is Rob Gronkowski hinting at retirement in latest post?

By Collin HaalboomMay 15, 2022
9461E543-8570-46D6-977C-10096F9052B0
News

Rob Gronkowski's future is still up in the air with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David HarrisonMay 15, 2022