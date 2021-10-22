    • October 22, 2021
    Buccaneers Rule Antonio Brown, Three Others Out vs. Bears

    The Buccaneers wide receiver was a new addition to the injury report this week.
    Author:

    Photo credit: Chris Leduc

    Tampa Bay will be without a handful of starters on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as Buccaneers head coach ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman out of the matchup on Friday.

    This will mark Gronkowski's fourth game in a row on the sideline as he recovers from a rib injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. David sprained his ankle against Miami in Week 5 and missed Week 6 at Philadelphia as well as practice this week as a result.

    Brown was a new addition to the injury report this week, dealing with an ankle sprain of his own according to Arians. Momentum within the Bucs' offense comes to a halt for Brown after he put together 23 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks.

    Sherman reportedly will miss "a couple weeks" after injuring his hamstring against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, however, he will avoid being placed on the injured reserve. Sherman, who has filled in at cornerback for injured starter Carlton Davis III since Week 5, did not practice throughout the week.

    Arians also had good news to share on Friday as well, revealing that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared in NFL concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Bears. Although he didn't practice throughout the week, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has a chance to dress on Sunday while nursing hand and shoulder injuries, too.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

