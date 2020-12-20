Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before kickoff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is favored by 6.5 points, with the over/under set at 49 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Falcons own an all-time 28-25 record against the Buccaneers, with Atlanta winning by a score of 28-22 the last time the rivals met in 2019. Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in Week 17.

The first of two games in three weeks between the NFC South foes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons today, looking to build a winning streak to close out the 2020 regular season and inching closer to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has been eliminated from playoff contention and is about to enter a rebuilt, after firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff earlier this season. Perhaps interim head coach Raheem Morris, formerly Tampa Bay's lead man about a decade ago, gives the Falcons something to play for as they are 4-4 under his command, but not enough to justify Tampa Bay walking out without a win this afternoon.