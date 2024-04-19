Potential Buccaneers Draft Targets And Best Fits: Center
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did exactly what they said they would do this offseason and returned all of their high-quality free agents on the team. Back in the fold are Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chase McLaughlin, and Antoine Winfield Jr. They added depth and potential starters to the team with the likes of Jordan Whitehead, Sua Opeta, Ben Bredeson, Tavierre Thomas, Bryce Hall, and Randy Gregory while also bringing back core depth pieces in Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, and John Wolford.
The moves they made have given them great flexibility in the draft and while holes remain on the roster they’ve positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position in the draft. In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection.
At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
With Ryan Jensen sidelined with a career-ending injury, Robert Hainsey was once again thrust into the starting center role for the Bucs. In his second year as a starter, there were some struggles in the beginning of the season with a new scheme change but he settled down towards the end of the year. Though he has been a dependable starter he is just an average center and struggles with power up the middle. The Bucs added depth to the position with Ben Bredeson who started five games at center for the Giants in 2023 and will push Hainsey for the starting spot in training camp. As Hainsey enters a contract year, the Bucs could let him ride for the final season of his deal and address the position next year. However, there are some quality centers in the draft they could add to supplant him or push him in competition for the starting spot.
Round 1
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon [6'3, 328, N/A, JR]
Mean and nasty, Powers-Johnson moves people with ease in the run game. He has tremendous upper body strength, a good anchor in pass protection, active hands, and outstanding grip strength. However, he has just one year of starting experience, has less-than-ideal arm length, and displays inconsistent knee bend leading to leverage issues. He was flagged eight times in 13 games in his final season in college. Powers-Johnson visited the Bucs for an official 30 visit and had a formal interview with the Bucs at the combine.
Round 2
Zach Frazier, West Virginia [6'2, 315, 5.24-40, SR]
A former wrestling state champion in high school, Frazier has outstanding flexibility and core strength. He has tremendous power to create movement in the run game, and once he gets his hands on you it's over. He's extremely smart and with a strong work ethic and competitiveness to him, and has enough athleticism to climb to the second level. However, he can struggle with recovery in pass protection, shorter arms will give him trouble with longer defenders and he could play with a better anchor in pass sets. He hasn't had any known meetings with the Bucs.
Rounds 3 - 4
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia [6'4, 298, 5.20-40, 4JR]
Van Pran-Granger wins with a good understanding of leverage and hand placement. He's an excellent pre-snap communicator and has good footwork to beat defenders to the spot. He's a physical tone-setter and a scrappy blocker that fights to finish. However, he's not the most athletic center and can be beaten by athletic pass rushers and struggles in space. The two-year team captain has 44 career starts at center. He didn't not have any known meetings with the Bucs but new Bucs wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon was on the Georgia staff the last two seasons.
Taylor Bortolini, Wisconsin [6'4, 303, 4.94-40, 4JR]
Bortolini has excellent athleticism and plays with sound technique. He has a high football IQ and awareness and is a capable puller. The senior has center and guard flexibility and has played in every run-blocking scheme. He can have trouble with explosive nose tackles and get caught leaning at times but proper coaching can help those two areas. He finished with 28 career starts and allowed just three sacks and 13 hurries over his final three seasons with the Badgers. He met with the Bucs for an informal interview at the combine and was hosted on an official 30 visit.
Beau Limmer, Arkansas [6'4, 302, 5.22-40, 5SR]
Limmer is mean and nasty with strength to spare putting up the most reps on the bench at the Combine with 29. He has good range to bounce to the outside, displays good recovery, and strong base to anchor. However, he needs to play with better control, can have heavy feet when mirroring, and has a tendency to lunge at defenders. He has experience at guard and center and is a good fit for a zone scheme. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Hunter Nourzad, Penn State [6'3, 317, N/A, 6SR]
Nourzad has a tremendous football IQ which helps him identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage. He displays good footwork and great leverage and brings physicality to his game without sacrificing technique. However, he doesn't possess elite athleticism or strength, will sometimes lunge at defenders, and has issues with overextending at times. He'll be a 25-year-old rookie which could push him down the boards for some teams. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Round 5-7
Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina [6'5, 318, 5.25-40, 6SR]
Gargiulo posseses good size, strength and length and can play either center or guard at the next level. He is quick off the ball and has enough athleticism to get out in space. However, he needs to display better contact balance, can get caught playing too high losing leverage, and has difficulty recovering when beaten. He also played tackle during his time at Yale and has good positional versatility. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Jacob Monk, Duke [6'3, 308, 5.09-40, 5SR]
Monk is quick off the ball, with explosive power, and displays natural bend. He has a strong first punch and a high football IQ that shows with his awareness on the field. However, he needs to do a better job of keeping his hands inside, has a habit of lunging at times, and will struggle with lengthy defenders. The two-time captain started 58 games at tackle, guard, and center. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Dylan McMahon, NC State [6'3, 299, 5.10-40, 5SR]
McMahon plays with good technique, displays natural leverage and athleticism to play in space. He has good awareness and anticipation to go with a well-timed punch. However, he needs to get stronger, will struggle with hand placement in pass protection, and can get washed out by powerful rushers. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Andrew Raym, Oklahoma [6'4, 314, 5.42-40, SR]
Raym doesn't quit on the plays even when outmatched showing toughness and instincts for the position. He plays with good leverage, displays adequate recovery ability, and was a leader in the locker room. However, he has average athleticism and lacks the length to combat long-armed defenders. He'll need to play with better technique and a more consistent punch at the next level. Raym had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Kingsley Eguakan, Florida [6'3, 304, N/A, 5SR]
Eguakan displays quickness getting into space as a puller or climbing to the second level and has good timing with his punch. He sets up quickly as a pass blocker and was a leader on the team. However, he struggles with leverage and doesn't have the play strength to be an immediate contributor. He has difficulty anchoring against power and can get overtaken by long-armed defenders. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Zach Fraizer
Jackson Powers-Johnson is the popular pick and may very well be the selection for the Bucs at 26 if he is there but Jason Licht has only selected one offensive lineman in the first round and that was at a premiere position at tackle. Licht has a knack for finding talent in the second and third rounds along the line and Frazier fits the bill there. There's a chance he could be available at 57 but Licht has shown he's not afraid to trade up to grab an offensive linemen he likes in the second round. Frazier would be an immediate threat to Robert Hainsey's starting job with the likelihood of winning a competition in training camp.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Taylor Bortolini
Bortolini is one of my favorite center prospects in this year's draft and it's easy to see why the Bucs would like him, bringing him in for an official 30 visit. He has the chance to start day one and has the size, athleticism, and smarts the Bucs look for in their centers. He is an ideal fit for the team's new zone-blocking scheme and brings toughness to the position.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Jacob Monk
If the Bucs don't come away with a center earlier in the draft, Monk would be a good developmental candidate for the team. Currently, they only have Hainsey and Bredeson on the roster with game reps at center and both have contracts that expire after the season. Monk has a high football IQ, good athleticism, and power at the position.
