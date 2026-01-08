Baker Mayfield Discusses 'Unbelieveable' Moment He Found Out He Was Having A Son
Baker Mayfield is getting ready to expand his family.
The Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Emily, announced in November that they are expecting a baby boy, due in April. The addition comes nearly two years following the birth of their daughter, Kova Jade, in 2024.
Mayfield was seen beaming in photos shared of the gender reveal on social media, a moment he described as "unbelievable."
"Our daughter's going to be two in April, and we were both hoping for a boy on the first go around," Mayfield said to Sports Illustrated in an interview on behalf of Every Man Jack. "But then when we had our daughter—I mean, I'm wrapped around her finger, so it was life-changing. But then, this time around, [we're] just so excited to be able to have one of each and to be blessed with that and just to see the differences and to go from there."
When discussing the significance of having a boy, Mayfield reflected on his own experiences and upbringing.
"I only have an older brother," Mayfield said. " I didn't really grow up around families with sisters or anything, so this whole aspect of it was new for me, learning how to be a girl dad, and now it just—whatever my son will want to do, just inspire them to do that."
Mayfield knows there may be a pressure on his son to one day follow in his footsteps on the gridiron, but the quarterback says there will be no pressure from him for that to come to fruition.
"I think people expect him to play football or quarterback, whatever it is," Mayfield said. "[I want to] just provide him every single opportunity and resource he needs to have success and whatever he wants to do, encourage him to do that."
Mayfield enters this next chapter of fatherhood as the newest partner of men's personal care brand Every Man Jack. Beyond gifting plenty of product to his teammates for Christmas, Mayfield is featured in the brand's newest campaign, which plays into his NFL journey.
"I think my marketing guy was a little scared to tell me the spot where it's talking about the ups and downs and whatnot, but that's something that I embrace," Mayfield said of the campaign. "You have to go through the ups and downs, you live and you learn. You're not going to do everything perfect. We're human, but you can learn from it, handle it better the next time and go try harder."
Mayfield says the product also helps him with his "deep fear of smelling bad."
"When you train as hard as we do in the NFL, and when you sweat like I do, you need your products to hold up, and I have a deep fear of smelling bad," Bayfield said. "So Every Man Jack definitely helps me out in that aspect. When it works and it holds up, you feel good."
Despite Mayfield and the Buccaneers falling short of this year's NFL playoffs, the quarterback has plenty to look forward this offseason in his growing family.