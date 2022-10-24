Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?

While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks.

Of course, playing on a short week with only one real day of practice between the latest debacle against the Carolina Panthers and this next contest complicates things even more.

However, the presence of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks at practice on Monday is encouraging.

It was just a walkthrough, so take it with a big grain of salt, as Pewter Report said in their tweet reporting Hicks' presence.

Injured cornerback Carlton Davis III was also present, as was receiver Russell Gage.

Julio Jones was there but on a different field.

Not seen on Monday was safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who appeared to have suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss, embattled left guard Luke Goedeke, and right guard Shaq Mason.

Greg Auman of The Athletic also noted cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was not present for the walkthrough.

Will any of them play on Thursday? It's hard to say, really.

However, clearing concussion protocols in less than a week is hard to do, making Winfield Jr's chances of playing much lower in this shortened week.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson leading his Ravens into Raymond James Stadium in Week 8, a third home loss in the first four tries would only further diminish the atmosphere around the team, with many already calling for the jobs of head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich.

