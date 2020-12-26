Buccaneers vs. Lions: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before kickoff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: NFL Network/NBC

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is favored by 9.5 points, with the over/under set at 54 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Lions own an all-time 31-28 record against the Buccaneers, with Tampa Bay winning by a score of 38-17 the last time the two teams met in 2019.

The rundown

After the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are left with the motivation to lock up one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC playoff picture.

That can, and should, be done against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, one of three games on the NFL's Saturday holiday triple-header.

The Lions have undergone two staff shakeups over the last month, at first reliving head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn of their duties after Thanksgiving. Then, this past week, contact tracing due to two positive COVID-19 tests (one player, one coach) have left Detroit without interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, and the majority of the defensive coaching staff at home instead of on the sidelines throughout the week, and that will remain the case today.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will serve as the Lions' new interim head coach, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will step up as offensive coordinator, while head coach assistant/research and analysis Evan Rothstein will call plays on defense.

2020, y'all.

With that being said, Tampa Bay was already considered the favorite entering this game. Barring a miracle job done by Detroit's new-look coaching staff, it's hard to expect anything less than a sound, playoff-clinching win for the Buccaneers.