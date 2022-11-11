Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?

There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one.

After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.

This year things have been tougher, granted, but still, there aren't many who don't expect the Bucs to be in the Lombardi tournament next January.

You'd think Tampa Bay's fan base would be pretty devoted then, to this sudden streak of winning.

But you'd be wrong, according to a study conducted by Oddspedia.com which says Buccaneers' fans rank 28th.

"To determine the most devoted NFL fans we determined each NFL team’s top 5 worst records from the 2021-2022 season through the 2008-2009 season using ESPN data," says Oddspedia.com. "We did not use data from the 2020-2021 season because of attendance limitations. We then gathered the average attendance records for the worst season and determined the average. Since stadium sizes vary across the NFL teams, we determined the average number of fans per capita, and used those results to rank the most and least devoted NFL fans.

"In September 2022, we also surveyed 1,046 people about their favorite NFL team and other NFL fan bases. 49% were female, 49% male, 1% nonbinary, and 1% transgender. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 80. The average age was 38."

Important to notice the fact that last season's attendance was obviously hindered as the study reports.

Had it not been, coming off of a championship season, then perhaps the Bucs would rank higher.

Essentially, this study leaves out arguably the most critical growth period for the Buccaneers in terms of fan loyalty.

So with a grain of salt, Buccaneers fans rank in the bottom five.

But at least they don't rank in the top five of 'Fakest NFL Fans'. That dishonor lives with Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders fans.

Although, Tampa Bay's fans do rank sixth in that category.

