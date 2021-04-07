Could the Buccaneers Pursue Free Agent RB Giovani Bernard?

Tampa Bay has scanned the market for a pass-catching running back this offseason to no avail. Could that change after the Cincinnati Bengals released Giovani Bernard?

The discourse regarding the Buccaneers team needs - rather, their lack of pressing team needs at this point in the offseason - has focused on adding luxuries and making a strong team stronger.

Although the Bucs have Ronald Jones II on his rookie contract for another season, and second-punch rusher Leonard Fournette has also signed a new one-year deal with the team, one of Tampa Bay's luxurious needs is at the running back position. Some have even wondered if the Buccaneers could key in on an elusive, proven pass-catching tailback with the No. 32 pick in the upcoming draft to complement Jones and Fournette's power-rushing, early-down roles.

Tampa Bay may be better suited to add defensive or offensive line help with their first-round pick, or even an outside cornerback to push Jamel Dean and add depth if the value is right, instead of targeting a No. 3 running back. In a year where the Buccaneers are chasing a consecutive Super Bowl title, spending such an asset on a player who might spend the season as the third guy on the depth chart probably isn't in their best interest.

So, the Buccaneers might be better off by targeting free-agent running back Giovani Bernard, who was released on Wednesday morning after nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tampa Bay has not been linked to Bernard since his release, but the Bucs immediately stand out as a fit for the 29-year-old's services.

Bernard is far past his peak as an NFL player and certainly isn't a threat to take on the lead role at running back in his next offense. He has served as the No. 2 to Joe Mixon for four years now, and has posted more receiving yards than rushing yards in half of those seasons.

But that's okay with Jones and Fournette in-house - Bernard would not be depended on as a rusher primarily should he end up with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay reportedly explored signing New England receiving/running back James White in March before he re-signed with the Patriots, indicating an interest in change-of-pace role player at the position. White caught 320 passes in six seasons with now-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leading New England's offense.

Bernard, meanwhile, has tallied 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 scores through the air in his career. He caught 47 passes this past year while averaging 7.8 yards per reception, which is the third-highest mark of his career and suggests Bernard still has some juice to offer his next team in the passing game.

Bernard's last contract carried a yearly average value of $4.85 million, with $5.5 million at signing. The Bengals reportedly asked Bernard to take a pay cut this offseason, which led to him asking for his release.

It's unlikely that we'll see Bernard earn similar figures on the market, considering his age and how salary cap space is down universally. However, a chance to contend for a championship at this stage in Bernard's career could be enough for him to take a pay cut after all. The Bengals can't offer that right now.

The Bucs are about $50,000 over the 2021 salary cap at this point per Over the Cap, so any contract for Bernard would require a cap-saving move to balance the signing out or a creatively structured deal to move his cap hits into the 2022 season and beyond. Tampa Bay has utilized a similar structuring method to retain linebacker Lavonte David and extend Brady this offseason.

Reports indicate that Bernard should quickly find a new team. It remains to be seen if the Bucs will be in contention to sign him, but such a move could end up being a sneaky-good transaction for Tampa Bay.