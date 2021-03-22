Grading the Key Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Free Agent Signings So Far

The Bucs have done a great job retaining key free agents in Tampa Bay, here's where we grade those signings.

Entering the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they would have their plate full in an attempt of re-signing a number of key free agents.

And this was well-known prior to the team's historic Super Bowl LV run, which made keeping everyone in one place even more important as they hope to defend their title next year.

So far, the Bucs have done a really solid job retaining important free agents despite some competition from other teams around the league. This shouldn't come as a surprise, however. Head coach Bruce Arians made it clear how optimistic he was about re-signing every single free agent this offseason.

Still, business is business and you just never know until the ink is dry. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at some major moves made by the Bucs in free agency and grade each key re-signing and how much they cost:

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Reported Deal: 4-year deal worth $68 million

Grade: A+

Explanation: Re-signing Barrett was an absolute must for the Bucs and the franchise got it done. Barrett finally got his big-time payday, and believe it or not, Tampa Bay didn’t spend as much as they could have. Entering the offseason, Spotrac had predicted Barrett’s new contract to be worth $75 million over four years.

After posting 27.5 regular-season sacks over the past two years, spending the 2020 season on the franchise tag, Barrett saw this free agency session as an opportunity to sign a long-term deal with the Bucs. And he did just that. Retaining Barrett is a huge deal and at the price he was worth, it’s a great deal for Tampa Bay too. In the end, both sides are happy.

LB Lavonte David

Reported Deal: 2-year contract extension worth $25M

Grade: B+

Explanation: Retaining David is another big signing for the Bucs and again, there is really good value in this contract. The 31-year-old inside linebacker continued to be productive throughout the season for the Bucs this season.

David recorded 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss 1.5 sacks, an interception, six pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. During the postseason, he added another 26 tackles, recorded one sack, and broke up four passes.

Keeping David in Tampa Bay is a great off-field victory for the Bucs while re-signing a number of key free agents from the Super Bowl-winning squad.

WR Chris Godwin

Reported Deal: Franchise Tag worth $15.983 million

Grade: B

While no player ever really loves receiving the franchise tag, this move to tag Godwin makes a lot of sense. Number one, the wide receiver market this offseason started off really slowly and number two, Godwin didn’t exactly his very best season in 2020.

This past season, Godwin hauled in 81 receptions for 1,072 yards while catching eight touchdowns. Tagging him allows him to make a good amount of money while keeping him in Tampa Bay for at least another. This all leaves the next offseason to figure out a long-term deal between the two parties.

TE Rob Gronkowski

Reported Deal: 1-year deal worth $8 million in 2021 with incentives that can increase his earnings to $10 million

While retaining Barrett, Godwin, and David was extremely important, one would argue re-signing Gronkowski is almost as important. The veteran tight end and long-time friend of quarterback Tom Brady, Gronkowski caught two big touchdowns in Super Bowl LV and has plenty left in the tank for next season.

He played in every game this season for the Bucs, which he made very clear was something he is proud of doing following multiple years dealing with injuries that led to his initial retirement.

And he options too, including his hometown Buffalo Bills along with a few other teams. Keeping Gronkowski in Tampa Bay keeps Brady happy and gives the quarterback yet another target in the passing game.

K Ryan Succop

Reported Deal: 3-year contract worth $12 million

Grade: B+

The field goal kicking issues of the Bucs prior to Succop signing with the team last year are well-documented. Succop solved a lot of those problems this past season.

He nailed 28-of-31 field goals in 2020 with a long of 50 yards, as well as 52-of-57 extra points. And he earned his new contract.

Avoiding any future issues at kicker was key for the Bucs and retaining Succop does just that. He is reliable enough when his services are needed and this is a smart move by Tampa Bay.