Tampa Bay Buccaneers' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon is 'Real Close' to Return

The Washington product is expected to join the Bucs for minicamp next week, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

After not taking part in rookie minicamp and continuing to miss out on OTAs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Joe Tryon is "real close" to joining his team in practice, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

“Oh yeah, he’s real close," Arians told local reporters on Tuesday. Tryon had a minor procedure on his knee sometime in early May, which kept him off to the side of the field and out of drills for rookie minicamp and now OTAs.

Although he hasn't fully suited up for practice, Tryon has attended the practices watching from afar as his teammates run through various drills and position-by-position workouts.

When asked if he expects Tryon to be an active participant in the Bucs' mini-camp next week, Arians kept his answer to one keyword.

"Yes."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' edge-rusher Joe Tryon watches practice during Tuesday's OTA. Jason Beede, AllBucs.com

While Tryon hasn't had the chance to fully show what he's capable of in a Bucs' uniform, his new coaches in Tampa Bay are impressed with what they've seen on tape during his college career at Washington.

“Well, he definitely passes the eye test," Bucs outside linebackers coach Larry Foote said last week. "Just watching him on film, the guy is 6-[foot]-5, he can bend, he can move. He’s got a great motor, plays with high energy, and just his DNA jumps off the tape."

RELATED: Bowles, Foote Share Their Thoughts on Buccaneers Rookie Joe Tryon

It's not surprising to hear this type of praise from Foote, considering the 2019 season Tryon had in college before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tryon played in every game for the Huskies recording 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 13 games to earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors on the year. Six of those eight sacks came in the final four games of the season for Washington.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Tryon was named a Preseason First Team All‐American by college football expert Phil Steele and he appeared on preseason watchlists for the Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

It's just a matter of time before Tampa Bay fans can finally see Tryon take part in practice and eventually on Sundays this upcoming season.

RELATED: Film Study: What Edge Rusher Joe Tryon Brings to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stay tuned to AllBucs for coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason workouts and other news and analysis.