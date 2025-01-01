Buccaneers Move Up in NFC South And in Week 18 Power Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a tough spot coming into to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. After losing to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football the week prior, the Bucs lost control of their playoff destiny, needing to win and get some help. Tampa Bay handled the winning part early in the day with a 48-14 shellacking of the Panthers but had to wait out the results of Sunday Night Football's Falcons and Commanders game to see if they had a shot at making the playoffs. A back-and-forth game that went into overtime gave the Bucs the answers they were looking for as the Falcons fell and control of the NFC South went back to the Buccaneers.
Now all the Bucs need to do is win their final game at home against the Saints and they are in the playoffs as NFC South champions for the fourth straight year. After the big win, the Bucs also got a boost in power rankings. See where the national media has ranked the Bucs ahead of Week 18.
NFL.com: No. 11
"The offense had some mistakes to clean up from the week before -- and boy, did they ever do that in a statement performance against the Panthers. With their playoff lives hanging in the balance, the Bucs looked like a dangerous operation, ringing up 551 yards despite the absence of Cade Otton. Baker Mayfield was as sharp as he's been -- with the Bucs or before -- in one of the finer games of his career. Mike Evans had another big day, moving ever closer to yet another 1K receiving season. And Bucky Irving, my goodness. I don't think we talk about him enough, and if the 190 yards from scrimmage that he gained on Sunday (in three quarters of play) won't juice that conversation, nothing will. He and Rachaad White are a terrific duo capable of making a first-round playoff opponent really sweat -- that is, assuming the Bucs get in. They still have work to do. Sunday's win was a big step, even if the secondary is a bit chewed up right now by injury."
Last Week: No. 14
ESPN: No. 13
"Godwin led the NFL with 50 catches prior to suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 7. The Bucs stood by him previously after injury, giving him a three-year, $60 million contract months after he tore his ACL and MCL in 2021. They most certainly want him back, and Jalen McMillan could be a potential replacement down the road. And if they want to maximize their window with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs and now Bucky Irving, they need Godwin, while also respecting they'll have just $17.9 million in salary cap space in 2025, per Roster Management System."
Last Week: No. 18
FOX Sports: No. 10
"How stressful must it have been for the Buccaneers’ players and coaches to watch the final moments of the Commanders’ win against Atlanta? It had to have been tense, but they got the outcome they needed and now the NFC South is in their grasp."
Last Week: No. 14
USA Today: No. 9
"Did you know – they've scored at least 40 points on three occasions this season, including twice in the past three weeks? They kinda remind you of the 2023 Bucs, who weren't awash in respect as NFC South champs but had nearly enough firepower and playoff experience that they almost reached the NFC title game."
Last Week: No. 11
Yahoo Sports: No. 13
"After throwing five touchdown passes on Sunday, there's an argument to be made that Baker Mayfield is one of the four quarterbacks who should receive MVP votes. Yes, you read that correctly."
Last Week: No. 14
NBC Sports: No. 13
"When they play to their potential, they are a problem."
Last Week: No. 15
CBS Sports: No. 10
"They now control their playoff fate. Beat the Saints and they are into the postseason. The offense is rolling with Baker Mayfield."
Last Week: No. 11
Sports Illustrated: No. 13
"A long and circuitous path has led us back to where we began the season: the Buccaneers are capable of losing in the first round of the playoffs and capable of beating the No. 1 seed by three touchdowns. They are nuclear-level volatile and I am so much happier to see them in the postseason driver’s seat than Atlanta. "
Last Week: No. 19
The Athletic: No. 12
"All Tampa Bay has to do to win its fourth straight NFC South title is beat New Orleans in Week 18. An Atlanta loss to Carolina would also do the trick. The Buccaneers entered Week 12 on a four-game losing streak. Since then, they are second in the NFL in scoring (32.7 ppg) and third in points allowed (16.7). After throwing five touchdown passes against the Panthers, Baker Mayfield is tied for second in the NFL with 39 for the season. Since the start of the 2023 season, he’s first with 67."
Last Week: No. 15