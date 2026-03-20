Top Draft Needs for Buccaneers After 2026 Free Agency

The Buccaneers are still entering the 2026 NFL draft with a good number of questions on their roster. Yes, they've signed a good amount of players that can give them starting reps, especially on the defensive side of the ball with inside linebacker Alex Anzalone, edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.

However, the team still has a good number of needs that need to be addressed, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Let's go over some of the biggest needs that the Bucs have going into the 2026 NFL draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher

The Bucs still need to improve their pass-rush in the 2026 NFL Draft. Al-Quadin Muhammad was a fine addition, but the team needs to do more than simply swapping out Haason Reddick for Muhammad.

Bringing in a pass rusher in round one would be a good way to improve the unit overall. Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, and Missouri's Zion Young are some of the top names the team should be considering in the first round of the draft.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Inside Linebacker

The Bucs are still waiting to hear word on whether or not franchise legend Lavonte David is going to come back for the 2026 season or hang up his cleats and retire. Even if David came back, the team needs more depth at linebacker and possibly another starter as well.

The SirVocea Dennis experiment went about as well as the K.J. Britt experience, and the Bucs need to make sure they are as prepared as possible to help ensure quality players are actually getting out onto the field. Look for Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez and Cincinnati's Jake Golday to be some interesting Day 2 options for the Bucs.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) misses a pass against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall (6) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cornerback

As it stands, Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are slated to be the team's starting corners for 2026. Yes, McCollum has had some good moments, and the Bucs drafted Morrison and Parrish in the second and third rounds in the 2025 NFL draft for a reason, but the team needs to be more prepared in case Morrison continues to deal with injuries or slow development and if McCollum regresses more from the 2025 season.

A mid-round corner seems to be exactly what the doctor is ordering for the Bucs right now, with Arizona's Treydan Stukes, Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun and North Carolina State's Devon Marshall being some solid options overall.

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