NFC Playoff Picture: The Buccaneers Battle for the No. 5 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) have clinched their first playoff berth since 2007. To put it into perspective, that was the year Apple gave us the iPhone, Britney Spears shaved her head and the number one song in the country was Soulja Boy's Crank That.

We’ve come a long way!

A win against the Falcons on Sunday would solidify the No. 5 seed for the Bucs which means a travel game to face the winner of the NFC East division. Currently, the 6-9 Washington Football Team holds that spot but it’s definitely still up for grabs. If Washington beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, they’re in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. If Washington loses, they get bumped out of contention and the winner of the Dallas (6-9) vs. New York Giants (5-10) game on Sunday would win the NFC East and face the Bucs.

Tom Brady marked his 300th regular-season game on Saturday with a performance that was one for the record books. Brady and his team left Detroit with a 47-7 win and a new Tampa Bay record for the most passing touchdowns in a season, now standing at 36 after passing Jameis Winston's high of 33.

Brady linked up with former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin for touchdowns as he completed 22 of 27 throws.

"It's just the beginning," said Bucs coach Bruce Arians. "Our goal when this all started was to get into the dance. Now it's to win 11 games and see who we play next.

"We're going to be a pretty tough out."

Brady wasn’t the only Buccaneer setting records. Evans managed to break his own single-season franchise record for touchdown catches (13) and come within 40 yards of reaching 1,000. With one game left in the regular season, he could be the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons. He’s in good company right now with Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss also having 1,000 yards in each of their first six seasons.

We’ve seen this team face losses in almost every primetime game this season. The question going into the playoffs will be whether or not the Bucs are peaking at the right time. A top-tier Tom Brady offense like theirs mixed with a well-rounded defense should be able to handle a successful playoff run.

If the Bucs lose against Atlanta, a Rams loss to the Cardinals will still secure the fifth seed in the playoffs for Tampa Bay.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF TEAMS

*1. Packers (NFC North leader) – 12-3 overall / 4-1 division / 9-2 conference

Remaining game: at Bears (8-7)

*2. Saints (NFC South leader) – 11-4 overall / 5-0 division / 9-2 conference

Remaining game: at Panthers (5-10)

*3. Seahawks (NFC West leader) – 11-4 overall / 3-2 division / 8-3 conference

Remaining game: at 49ers (6-9)

4. Washington (NFC East leader) – 6-9 overall / 3-2 division / 4-7 conference

Remaining game: at Eagles (4-10-1)

*5. Buccaneers (First wild card) – 10-5 overall / 3-2 division / 7-4 conference

Remaining game: vs. Falcons (4-11)

6. Rams (Second wild card) – 9-6 overall / 2-3 division / 8-3 conference

Remaining game: vs. Cardinals (8-7)

7. Bears (Third wild card) – 8-7 overall / 2-3 division / 6-5 conference

Remaining game: vs. Packers (12-3)

*= Clinched playoff spot