2021 SI Publishers NFL Season Predictions: Will the Buccaneers Repeat?

How does the team of Sports Illustrated's NFL publishers believe the 2021 season will go?

With the 2021 season set to begin tonight in Tampa, the squad of SI's NFL team publishers gathered to put together a full list of season predictions. 28 of our 32 beat reporters voted on the results for each division in the league as well as compiled their best guesses for the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find a way to repeat as league champions? AllBucs' prediction turned out that way, while the remaining consensus of our publishers believe Tampa Bay is capable of reaching the NFC Championship again before being eliminated.

You can find the results of our poll below, both the consensus as well as AllBucs' ballot specifically.

SI Publishers NFL season predictions

(*: indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC Conference Championship: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC Conference Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Consensus Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City over Green Bay

AllBucs' season predictions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl prediction: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.