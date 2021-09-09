2021 SI Publishers NFL Season Predictions: Will the Buccaneers Repeat?
With the 2021 season set to begin tonight in Tampa, the squad of SI's NFL team publishers gathered to put together a full list of season predictions. 28 of our 32 beat reporters voted on the results for each division in the league as well as compiled their best guesses for the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find a way to repeat as league champions? AllBucs' prediction turned out that way, while the remaining consensus of our publishers believe Tampa Bay is capable of reaching the NFC Championship again before being eliminated.
You can find the results of our poll below, both the consensus as well as AllBucs' ballot specifically.
SI Publishers NFL season predictions
(*: indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC Conference Championship: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC Conference Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Consensus Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City over Green Bay
AllBucs' season predictions
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl prediction: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
