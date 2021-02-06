Photo Gallery: Raymond James Stadium Decked Out Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Check out these photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium modified for Super Bowl LV.

Home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. will be hosting Super Bowl LV on Sunday, marking the third Super Bowl played inside the stadium.

As a matter of fact, the game will be the fifth overall Super Bowl hosted by the city of Tampa, but the first two were played at the original Tampa Stadium, which was demolished in 1999 to make way for Raymond James Stadium.

The 2001 and 2009 Super Bowls were previously held at Raymond James Stadium and at first, Tampa wasn't even supposed to host Super Bowl 55. The NFL had initially planned for the city of Los Angeles to host this year's big game, but due to construction delays at SoFi Stadium, the league voted in 2017 to change venues.

Los Angeles will instead host Super Bowl 56. Because of the location change and sudden resurgence of the Tampa Bay franchise, in large part due to the decision of quarterback Tom Brady, the Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

There will be 25,000 fans allowed in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to go along with 30,000 cutouts of fans to help fill the 65,890-seat stadium. Of the actual fans in attendance, 7,500 vaccinated health care workers will attend for free thanks to the NFL.

RELATED: Fire the Cannons? Not So Fast the NFL Tells the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the Super Bowl around the corner, Raymond James Stadium recently underwent modifications to represent both the Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs along with the highly coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy and this year's Super Bowl logo.

AllBucs.com photographer Jason Beede captured what the stadium looks like ahead of Super Bowl LV this Sunday. Check out the photos below!