Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2022 NFL Schedule

We’ve finally made it to the most important part of the offseason and that’s when all 32 teams in the NFL find out their slate of games for the season ahead. This is expected to be one of the most intriguing seasons yet as there are plenty of storylines to follow heading into 2022.

Tom Brady deciding to come back for another season and not retire has been one of, if not, the biggest storyline in the National Football League yet this offseason. This allowed for a lot of free agent Buccaneers players to turn around and decide to come back and play with Brady including his previous Super Bowl running back teammate Leonard Fournette.

Heading into Thursday night's release of the entire 2022 schedule, it was officially released the first two matchups the Buccaneers would be facing in Week 1 and Week 3. In Week 1, first-year head coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs will travel for a Sunday Night Football showdown in Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' home season opener in Week 3 will be against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers for a primetime afternoon matchup. Brady versus Rodgers will make sure to bring in the ratings to kick off the first month of NFL play in Raymond James Stadium.

Down below are the remaining games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule for the 2022 NFL season.

