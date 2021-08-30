Buccaneers Release CB Antonio Hamilton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their first cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

The first of 27 cuts over the next day and a half is in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the team has released veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hamilton, 28, signed with the Buccaneers in May following a mini-camp tryout and was in the thick of battling for a roster spot in Tampa Bay throughout the preseason, displaying his skill-set both in the secondary and on special teams. Hamilton would take the field on 105 total snaps this month, tallying 12 tackles and a pass breakup while working with the second and third teams.

Tampa Bay's top four cornerback spots are set to feature Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, and Ross Cockrell in 2021. With Hamilton no longer in the picture, Dee Delaney, Herb Miller, and rookie Chris Wilcox are left in contention for the Buccaneers' No. 5 cornerback role. Delaney is considered the favorite to win the job after a strong preseason, wrapping up with two interceptions and three defended passes against the Houston Texans this past Saturday.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET.

