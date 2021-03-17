Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Guard Aaron Stinnie to One Year Deal

Stinnie started at right guard in the final three games of Tampa Bay’s postseason run to a Super Bowl LV victory.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed backup guard Aaron Stinnie, the franchise announced Wednesday afternoon.

Stinnie stepped in for starter Alex Cappa, who fractured his ankle during the team's Wild Card playoff win over the Washington Football Team.

Stinnie is signing a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The Bucs did not disclose the terms of the contract. He was set to become a restricted free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday if the Bucs had extended a qualifying offer, but his new deal ultimately skips that process.

Following Cappa's injury, Stinnie started at right guard in the final three games of Tampa Bay’s postseason run to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning the first three starts of his NFL career (regular season or postseason).

Tampa Bay only allowed three sacks over those three contests combined and allowed just six pressures per game in that span.

The move is part of a larger push to keep the team together following their Super Bowl win. So far, the Bucs have re-signed key players such as edge rusher Shaquil Barrett linebacker Lavonte David, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. In addition, the Bucs used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Agrees to New Contract With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stinnie has appeared in 12 career regular-season games since entering the league as a college free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He played in four total games with the Titans between 2018-19 before being claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay on Nov. 11, 2019.

Since joining the Buccaneers, Stinnie has seen time in eight regular-season games and three playoff contests.

A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Stinnie played collegiately at James Madison, where he earned AP first-team All-America honors in his senior season.