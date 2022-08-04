Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Impressive Early in Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Rachaad White out of Arizona State University with the 91st overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since coming to Tampa Bay White has impressed many within the Bucs' organization from general manager Jason Licht to head coach Todd Bowles.

With just over a week into training camp, White is already showing glimpses of what he can be in the NFL and the Bucs' staff is noticing.

“He’s very intelligent,” Bowles said. “The shorts and t-shirt thing right now – I think everybody’s having a good camp because it’s all mental and some speed and some movement. Once we start hitting and the installs increase and you get a look at who can retain information and execute on the field, I think that starts to work itself out. But he’s a very heady player. We liked him when we drafted him. He understands what to do, he has great vision and it will be exciting to see him in pads.”

Once the Bucs start implementing the full schemes of what they would like to do on offense and get into full pads coupled with joint practices and live action during preseason games we should start to get a grasp of what to expect from White in the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Head coach Todd Bowles was not the only one to give Rachaad White praise for the way he has come into the organization. General manager, Jason Licht, had this to say about White,

“I would say Rachaad White has done a fantastic job,” Licht said. “He’s got a very mature approach, reminds me of [Chris] Godwin when he came in as a rookie — wanting to get all his ducks in a row before training camp so he could focus just on football.”

If you receive praise to that of being compared to Chris Godwin, your outlook for playing time and future in the NFL is very bright.

Rachaad will have to work to earn his touches, however. The Buccaneers' running back room is deep even after the departure of Ronald Jones. White will have to compete with Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard to earn reps behind starting running back Leonard Fournette. If he continues to impress and learn quickly the installs the Bucs throw at him he should make a great case for himself heading into the start of the season.

