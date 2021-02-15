Buccaneers Release Statement Following Death of Vincent Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer has released a statement on behalf of the franchise following the death of former wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who spent five seasons with the team from 2012-2016.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson," Glazer said, according to the Buccaneers. "During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family.”

Jackson was found deceased at a Tampa-area hotel by a housekeeper on Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office. There were no signs of trauma in relation to Jackson's passing, according to the police report.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records, per the report. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.

Retiring following the 2016 season, Jackson would post 268 catches for 4,326 yards - the fourth-most in team history - and 20 touchdowns in five seasons with Tampa Bay.