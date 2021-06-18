Look Behind the Scenes at Brady, Mahomes' Madden Cover Shoot

The Buccaneers shared behind the scenes footage of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes shooting the Madden NFL 22 cover art.

On Thursday, Electronic Arts Sports unveiled the latest Madden NFL video game cover art, featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To take things a step further, the Buccaneers shared behind-the-scenes footage of the photo/video shoot where the cover art and promotional videos were created.

They may have been rivals on the field twice in this past year, in the regular season and in Super Bowl LV, but Brady and Mahomes appeared closer than ever during their time at the photoshoot, exchanging hugs and laughs while throwing around and posing for the cameras.

"To be with a guy like Tom, and be able to talk to him and get advice from him, we had a word shooting the photos and stuff like that and it's always a good deal," Mahomes told Kansas City media about the cover on Thursday.

"He's a great dude and he's willing to give advice, so it's cool. Just, hopefully next time we can beat them and they're not beating me when I'm going to do the shoot with him."

