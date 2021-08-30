Report: Buccaneers Waive TE Tanner Hudson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving tight end Tanner Hudson, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. This marks the Buccaneers' second roster cut ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, as the team released cornerback Antonio Hamilton earlier on Monday.

Subject to waivers, another team could put a claim in for Hudson's services this week. Should Hudson, 26, clear waivers, the Buccaneers could add the fourth-year tight end to their practice squad.

Hudson led the Buccaneers in receiving over the team's first two preseason games this year, hauling in ten passes for 122 yards with Tampa Bay's second and third-team units. A member of the Buccaneers since going undrafted in 2018, Hudson compiled five receptions for 67 yards in his red and pewter career to date.

Despite his abilities as a receiver, Hudson had been critiqued by head coach Bruce Arians more than once throughout the preseason for his "regressed" blocking skills. With Arians' criticisms being loud and clear, the writing appeared to be on the wall regarding Hudson's release even though he was impressive as a receiver this August.

Tampa Bay is more than comfortable at the tight end position with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard leading the way. Time will tell if the Buccaneers will hold onto a fourth tight end this season, and should they, the favorite to man the role would be fourth-year pro Codey McElroy.

