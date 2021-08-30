August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Report: Buccaneers Waive TE Tanner Hudson

Tampa Bay waives fourth-year tight end Tanner Hudson.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving tight end Tanner Hudson, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. This marks the Buccaneers' second roster cut ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, as the team released cornerback Antonio Hamilton earlier on Monday.

Subject to waivers, another team could put a claim in for Hudson's services this week. Should Hudson, 26, clear waivers, the Buccaneers could add the fourth-year tight end to their practice squad.

Hudson led the Buccaneers in receiving over the team's first two preseason games this year, hauling in ten passes for 122 yards with Tampa Bay's second and third-team units. A member of the Buccaneers since going undrafted in 2018, Hudson compiled five receptions for 67 yards in his red and pewter career to date.

Despite his abilities as a receiver, Hudson had been critiqued by head coach Bruce Arians more than once throughout the preseason for his "regressed" blocking skills. With Arians' criticisms being loud and clear, the writing appeared to be on the wall regarding Hudson's release even though he was impressive as a receiver this August.

Tampa Bay is more than comfortable at the tight end position with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard leading the way. Time will tell if the Buccaneers will hold onto a fourth tight end this season, and should they, the favorite to man the role would be fourth-year pro Codey McElroy.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15119921_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers Waive TE Tanner Hudson

USATSI_16224938_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Release CB Antonio Hamilton

USATSI_14836277_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Solidify Starter at Right Guard

USATSI_15624519_168388329_lowres (3) (1)
News

Buccaneers Final 53-Man Roster Projection

USATSI_16647598_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Six Takeaways From the Buccaneers Final Preseason Game

USATSI_16646445_168388329_lowres
News

Instant Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Finish Preseason with Win at Houston

USATSI_16607034_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Place Ndamukong Suh on COVID-19 List

USATSI_16606943_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Texans: Game Info, Where to Watch and More