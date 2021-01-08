Buccaneers vs. Washington: Wild Card Score Predictions and Takes

How does the AllBucs staff see the Wild Card matchup between Tampa Bay and Washington playing out?

The first Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff game since the 2007 season is on our doorstep.

Despite the Washington Football Team's measly 7-9, NFC East-clinching record this season, it can't be undersold as a non-threat. We're expecting this game to be somewhat close as it will be a matchup where iron sharpens iron: An explosive Buccaneers passing offense against one of the best pass rushes and defenses in the league in which the Football Team owns.

Tampa Bay is currently an eight-point road favorite with the over/under set at 44.5 points, according to OddsShark. How does the AllBucs staff see Saturday's Wild Card showdown playing out?

Zach Goodall: Buccaneers 27, Football Team 20

All three of our staff members predict Washington will cover the spread, not really due to the Football Team's offensive performance but with what it should be able to accomplish with its pass rush.

The Bucs are on a hot streak thanks to the performance of quarterback Tom Brady ever since the team's Week 13 bye week. Brady has thrown for 1,333 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception (which came off of a dropped pass last week). Even with the possibility of being without Mike Evans (knee), Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and other pass catchers will surely suffice as Brady looks to carry his momentum into the playoffs as he's done so many times in his 21-year career.

Should Evans miss the game, I expect Brown and Godwin to combine for over 200 yards and a touchdown apiece.

Will Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Co. be able to make Brady uncomfortable, though? That is the question, and should they do so enough, that could be Washington's winning formula. The Football Team is tied for sixth in the NFL with 47 sacks.

Even if Brady gets a bit rattled, however, I just don't see it being enough. Washington ranks in the bottom of the league in all major offensive stat categories. Alex Smith has improved Washington at the QB position, but not enough to push the Football Team over the top. As he deals with a calf injury and the possibility of Taylor Heinicke playing strengthens, the Bucs are seemingly handed another advantage.

Jason Beede: Buccaneers 24, Football Team 17

As my colleague Donavon Keiser wrote earlier this week, Saturday's game will come down to Tampa Bay's pass-happy offense and Washington's pass defense. The Bucs rank inside the top ten in Total Offense while Washington is No. 2 in the league in Total Defense.

I'm going to side with the guy who has the most passing yards (11,388) and passing touchdowns (73) all-time in the postseason: Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady. We all know what Brady has done in the playoffs and I have a feeling he will throw a few more touchdowns and come close to 400 passing yards this week.

Still, I think we will quickly see why Washington's Chase Young earned a spot in the Pro Bowl as a rookie and that the Football Team is a stronger opponent than its record might indicate. I expect a slow start and neither team will score in the first quarter. As the game goes on, Brady and Washington quarterback Alex Smith will exchange scoring drives and the game will be close throughout most of the night.

In the end, however, I just have a strong feeling a late turnover, possibly an interception will thwart any chances for the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay. While it might be an ugly game, and sometimes boring for the fans at home, between two of the league's great defenses, Brady and the Bucs will find a way to survive and advance past Washington.

Donavon Keiser: Buccaneers 24, Football Team 20

Considering Washington's elite defensive line, this game will be closer than many people think.

Tampa will have to come out hot to compete, establishing the run with Ronald Jones II early on to neutralize the pass rush of Washington, keeping the honest of both the run and the pass. Playmakers like Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will have to step up, especially if Mike Evans is unable to go. Tom Brady should be able to carry the offense behind his trusted offensive line, but the Washington pass rush is no joke.

On defense, the Buccaneers should be able to limit players like Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, both who have been banged up throughout practice this week. Potentially adding Carlton Davis III back into the lineup at cornerback could change the whole dynamic of the ball game, even with Devin White being out of the Wild Card round.

I see this game being a total defensive showdown, with the Bucs pulling out a close one late.