Tampa Bay Weather: Chance of Rain Decreases for Super Bowl LV

Despite severe weather throughout the Tampa Bay area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, it's expected to be mostly clear for Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

A tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the Tampa Bay area at about 11 p.m. EST Saturday night and was set to last until 7 a.m. Sunday. By Sunday morning, however, the storm had passed along to the East coast of Florida.

As of Friday afternoon, there was a strong chance it would rain well into Sunday afternoon ahead of the big game, but as of this morning, the chance of any rain doesn't rise above 6% until late Sunday evening, according to the Weather Channel.

The high for Sunday is 73° with the temperature dropping into the mid-60s around kickoff time and continue to drop as the night goes on. It's expected to be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service with the low temperatures from the mid-40s north to the lower 60s south.

Regarding the wind, there will be west northwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph throughout the day and leading up to kickoff, according to the NWS. However, the wind is expected to be around 5 mph becoming calm as the night goes on, the forecast says.

The Bucs have mostly played in cold to freezing temperatures throughout this postseason. Because of the cooler temps, Tampa Bay had struggled with holding onto the ball at the catch-point during cold-weather playoff games, combining for nine against Washington and Green Bay last month.

Despite the drops throughout the postseason, it will be much warmer in Tampa Bay during the Super Bowl compared to the Frozen Tundra of Green Bay in the NFC Championship game, which bode well for receivers on both teams.

Although it did rain throughout the night Saturday, the field conditions at Raymond James Stadium should be dry enough and not too soggy by the time kickoff rolls around 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS thanks to Sunday's sunshine.

Overall, expect mostly clear weather during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay which will make for an entertaining matchup between arguably two of the greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com for further updates on the weather for Super Bowl LV, and other news regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.