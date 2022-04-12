With the NFL Draft a little more than two weeks away, smoke is going to start billowing around prospects teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may target on Day 1 of this year's event.

General manager Jason Licht and the Bucs will certainly have their favorites and list of players they want to target as the weekend moves on, but whether or not they'll be able to add those specific players is the question.

Another question to be answered is: Who are the right prospects for Tampa Bay to target?

Chad Reuter of NFL.com tried to answer that question, projecting two ideal prospects for all 32 NFL teams.

For the Buccaneers, he came up with a defender and an offensive contributor, zeroing in on Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and Georgia running back, James Cook.

"Tampa Bay simply lacked bodies at cornerback last year," Reuter wrote. "Finding a top-20 talent like Booth late in the first because of minor injuries would be a great boon to their depth. Cook's speed and pass-catching ability should be coveted in the late second round; he'd give Tom Brady a James White-type receiver out of the backfield after the team lost Ronald Jones to the Chiefs in free agency."

Running these picks through the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the popular grading site wouldn't agree with Reuter's analysis completely.

While selecting Booth at No. 27 gets a letter grade of B, the selection of Cook with the 60th pick earns a flat F with Cook ranked as PFF's 102nd best player in this year's NFL Draft.

