NFL Draft: Buccaneers Get Their Man in Latest Predictive Mock

Like any NFL general manager, Jason Licht has had some misses and some hits in his time drafting players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unlike most, he also has a Super Bowl-caliber roster with the real ability to take his best player available as the NFL Draft draws near.

Licht has said he plans to rely on his draft board and pick for talent, not for needs, but if the two can connect then it'll make the pick that much easier.

We know the Bucs' defensive line needs some bolstering. Even with star defensive tackle Vita Vea and reliable defensive end William Gholston back in the mix for 2022, the uncertain future surrounding Ndamukong Suh and lack of starting-caliber depth leaves a spot to fill.

And we also know Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has the talent to contribute on Tampa Bay's frontline immediately, with the potential to provide Vea a partner to create a duo that could terrorize the NFC South for years to come.

In Austin Gayle's latest mock draft for Pro Football Focus, that's exactly who he has headed to the Buccaneers at pick No. 27.

"Wyatt cleared the 80th percentile in the 10-yard split (1.66s), 40-yard dash (4.77s) and broad jump (111 inches) at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine," writes Gayle. "He also earned a career-high 89.8 PFF grade and ranked in the 95th percentile for PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets."

Gayle doesn't really dive into the fit, but it's a match that has been talked about for some time in Buccaneers circles.

At the NFL Scouting Combine this March, Licht talked about wanting to get a better pass rush from their defensive front and how that could help free up blockers who overly emphasize on slowing down edge rushers like Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Wyatt achieves this goal and would be a value at No. 27, not a reach.

A home run on night one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Gayle's predictive projections come true.

And another weapon to improve what already might be the best roster in the NFC.

