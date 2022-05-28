Skip to main content

Russell Gage is the Most Underappreciated Buccaneers Player

Despite being new to the team, he may already be slept on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered into a strange new world ever since Tom Brady arrived. 

On one hand, the NFL can't get enough of the Bucs in Primetime since 2020, and a Super Bowl run followed by another playoff appearance has certainly grown the image and name recognition of many players on the roster. 

Still, Tampa Bay has some players who don't quite get the recognition they deserve, and one of them may be a guy who hasn't even worn a game jersey for the team yet. 

Tom Brady, Buccaneers3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

READ MORE: Bucs Favored to Win NFC

"(Russell) Gage led all Falcons receivers in receptions (66), receiving yards (770) and receiving TDs (4) in 2021," wrote NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund while examining one underappreciated player from each NFC team. "Zooming in on Weeks 13-18, Gage's 500 receiving yards were the seventh most in the NFL. Maybe the Bucs signed him in small part due to his breakout performance against them in Week 13, when he had career highs in receptions (11) and yards (130). Quietly, Gage has amassed at least 750 yards and four TDs in back-to-back seasons. Especially with questions around Chris Godwin’s health, Gage’s value is much larger than his average salary."

In four seasons with the Falcons before joining the Buccaneers this offseason, Gage brought in nearly 200 receptions gaining over 2,000-yards while scoring nine touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also added a rushing score during the 2020 NFL season. 

Russell Gage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, Russell Gage

READ MORE: Brady Takes Shot at Josh Allen

His last two seasons have been his best, however, as he set career highs in every key statistical category. A rise in production the Bucs clearly hope to capitalize on while Godwin gets back to playing form. 

If he can do so then Gage won't be underappreciated for much longer, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have found a new way to frustrate the Atlanta Falcons, and their fans. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_18351579
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers favorites to win NFC in 2022

By Caleb Skinner23 hours ago
USATSI_17516098
News

Tampa Bay linebacker projected to get $100M+ contract in 2023

By Caleb SkinnerMay 27, 2022
4D7FE5F5-178A-4372-9AF5-7505D7E4649D
News

Ali Marpet Explains his Sudden Retirement from the Buccaneers

By Collin HaalboomMay 26, 2022
6452AC7B-7912-4014-A294-D74F0FD5DE1E
News

Buccaneers Have New Guidelines for Player and Roster Management

By David HarrisonMay 26, 2022
8D685E48-224E-4ED1-9D7B-52017D9D4E19
News

Saints defensive player calls out Tom Brady on Twitter

By Caleb SkinnerMay 26, 2022
USATSI_8848441
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Legend discusses Ndamukong Suh's future

By Dustin LewisMay 26, 2022
6D47BAAA-3014-4921-ABE7-24CD3FA02151
News

Tom Brady on Josh Allen: "Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field"

By Logan RobinsonMay 25, 2022
AB68A742-D59F-493B-9FF6-9C2FCABD1066
News

Tom Brady Hits Hole-in-One in Dramatic Fashion

By Collin HaalboomMay 25, 2022