Russell Gage is the Most Underappreciated Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered into a strange new world ever since Tom Brady arrived.

On one hand, the NFL can't get enough of the Bucs in Primetime since 2020, and a Super Bowl run followed by another playoff appearance has certainly grown the image and name recognition of many players on the roster.

Still, Tampa Bay has some players who don't quite get the recognition they deserve, and one of them may be a guy who hasn't even worn a game jersey for the team yet.

"(Russell) Gage led all Falcons receivers in receptions (66), receiving yards (770) and receiving TDs (4) in 2021," wrote NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund while examining one underappreciated player from each NFC team. "Zooming in on Weeks 13-18, Gage's 500 receiving yards were the seventh most in the NFL. Maybe the Bucs signed him in small part due to his breakout performance against them in Week 13, when he had career highs in receptions (11) and yards (130). Quietly, Gage has amassed at least 750 yards and four TDs in back-to-back seasons. Especially with questions around Chris Godwin’s health, Gage’s value is much larger than his average salary."

In four seasons with the Falcons before joining the Buccaneers this offseason, Gage brought in nearly 200 receptions gaining over 2,000-yards while scoring nine touchdowns.

He also added a rushing score during the 2020 NFL season.

His last two seasons have been his best, however, as he set career highs in every key statistical category. A rise in production the Bucs clearly hope to capitalize on while Godwin gets back to playing form.

If he can do so then Gage won't be underappreciated for much longer, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have found a new way to frustrate the Atlanta Falcons, and their fans.

