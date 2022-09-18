RECAP: Buccaneers come up big in the fourth, snap losing streak to Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly appear to have a better roster than the New Orleans Saints.

Of course, this is nothing new.

Really, since the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady in 2020, the Bucs have been the most talented squad in the NFC South.

Still, despite this fact they've struggled against their divisional rival, losing four straight regular-season contests since Brady's arrival. The Buccaneers reversed course on Sunday afternoon, burying the Saints 20-10 following a dominant fourth quarter. The defense forced five total turnovers on the day.

The Bucs' offense got into Saints territory in three of their five first-half possessions. Following the script we've seen time and time again, they came away with no points, one turnover, and a turnover on downs.

It all led to a 3-0 deficit entering halftime.

Thanks to Tampa Bay's defense keeping Brady's offense in the contest despite New Orleans' best efforts and a receiving squad featuring Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and first-round rookie Chris Olave.

Coming out in the second half, Brady and the offense once again failed to muster much while the Bucs' defense forced a three and out for the second time in the game.

Tampa Bay's second drive of the third quarter went much better, starting on their own 43-yard line and resulting in a 47-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

What the drive lacked in yards, it made up for in points and tied the game at 3-3.

It appeared the Saints would take the lead again a short time later, but when they needed it most, coach Todd Bowles' defense came up big.

With New Orleans at the Tampa 10-yard line, defensive back Logan Ryan punched the ball free from Saints running back Mark Ingram's grasp and linebacker Carl Nassib fell on top of it to keep the game tied, and give the ball back to Brady.

The resulting offensive drive produced another Bucs punt, but before they could get to that, a fight broke out involving receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette, and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

It all started with Lattimore and Brady talking back and forth but came to a head after Fournette and Lattimore got physical.

The result was offsetting penalties and both Evans and Lattimore being disqualified from the game.

In a game with multiple soft penalties called in it, perhaps the biggest came in the fourth quarter, and was in favor of the Bucs.

A personal foul against New Orleans cornerback Bradley Roby gave Tampa Bay new life after failing to convert a third down. A few plays later, Brady hit Breshad Perriman in stride in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Three interceptions from New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston made the difference in the fourth quarter. Mike Edwards returned the final one 68 yards for a touchdown to pad the scoring column.

Tampa Bay is 2-0 to begin the Todd Bowles era after snapping a multi-game losing streak to New Orleans. The Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in their home opener next weekend.

