RECAP: Tampa Bay dominates Dallas to open Todd Bowles Era and season

There were numerous questions regarding how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would look this season. After tons of drama, Brady retiring and then unretiring, Arians stepping down and Bowles taking over, free agency and injuries, the speculation began on if the Bucs would be the team that we have seen the past couple of seasons.

The Buccaneers put all that to rest tonight with a 19-3 decision over the Dallas Cowboys.

Let's start with the offensive line. The losses of Marpet and Cappa were huge and being able to fill those roles was imperative. Then you add on the injury to starting center and attitude setter, Ryan Jensen. Things were not looking good on the OL. Concern was evident, but the questions have been answered. Hainsey and Goedeke played a very quiet but exceptional game. It didn't look like the Bucs missed a beat when it came to the way the offense functioned. The addition of Shaq Mason also provided a great boost to the unit as a whole.

Tampa had to deal with injuries at the wide receiver position as Chris Godwin went down with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans seemed to be limited. The time machine of Julio Jones was able to show up and give Brady a weapon outside of those two. The room as a whole will look to get healthy moving forward, but luckily for the Bucs that is their deepest position.

Leonard Fournette had his best game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer rushing 21 times for 127 yards. The running game appears to be the strength so far for the Bucs' offense.

As I said in my prediction, the game would come down and ultimately be won by the Buccaneers' defense - and that is exactly what happened. The Bucs' offense had trouble putting the ball into the endzone, but the defense did exactly what I thought it would by preventing the Cowboys' offense from sniffing the endzone.

Carlton Davis was lock down all day. Devin White had two sacks and should have had a pick-six. Lavonte David did Lavonte David things. Anthony Nelson had a sack. Antoine Winfield Jr. picked a Dak Prescott pass off. Needless to say, the "Gravediggers" are back.

Overall, the Bucs played a complete game. However, there are things that need to be improved on and I am sure Todd Bowles, as well as the rest of the team, know this. It was the first game of the season and the rule is to never overreact to that. It was a solid win for the Bucs in Bowles' first game as the head coach.

Things will be improved come Week 2 when the Buccaneers head to New Orleans to face former quarterback Jameis Winston and the Saints.

