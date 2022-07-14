Tampa Bay's starting center gutted out 2021 season despite major injury

There are some tough players across the NFL but few are as hardened as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center Ryan Jensen. Jensen has been a stalwart for the franchise since inking a four-year deal in 2018. He hasn't missed a game in pewter and red, starting 65 straight appearances in the regular season.

That streak almost ended during the 2021 season but instead, Jensen proved how tough he was yet again. According to The Draft Network's Carmen Vitali, Jensen told a story while attending the Offensive Line Mastermind Summit last week about how he nearly fully tore his hip flexor against the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay had a Thursday night game four days later in Philadelphia. Jensen had doubts that he'd be able to suit up but Tom Brady gave him a little motivation.

Prior to the game against the Eagles, Vitali noted that Jensen spent ample time with Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. While dealing with a significant injury, he played one of his best games of the entire season. This wasn't something that just went away either. Depending on the severity of the tear, Jensen's injury lasted anywhere from two to eight weeks.

Jensen played through another injury in the playoffs that had him at less than full strength during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He flirted with leaving Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. However, shortly after Brady unretired, Jensen followed suit and signed a three-year extension with the franchise. The two will head an offense that has enough star power to push for another super bowl.

