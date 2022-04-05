Free-agent Tyrann Mathieu visiting with New Orleans Saints

The divisional rival, New Orleans Saints, are reportedly hosting all-pro safety, Tyrann Mathieu on Tuesday as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport mentions in his tweet that nothing is "imminent" with a signing potentially coming while in New Orleans but this indeed is the first organization the talented safety has visited yet this offseason. Mathieu will not be visiting by himself. He'll be bringing some of his local family members with him along with friends.

Mathieu spent all last week at his former college in Baton Rouge with LSU so it makes sense for the Saints to be his first stop since he's nearby in the city.

The safety was drafted in 2013 by the Cardinals and spent four years playing in Arizona. He then played one year for the Houston Texans and then the last three for the Kansas City Chiefs.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this visit as it seems like a decision could be coming before the 2022 NFL Draft.

