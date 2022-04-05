Skip to main content

Free-agent Tyrann Mathieu visiting with New Orleans Saints

The star defensive player is visiting with a divisional rival.

The divisional rival, New Orleans Saints, are reportedly hosting all-pro safety, Tyrann Mathieu on Tuesday as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

READ MORE: Shannon Sharpe '99.9%' sure Tom Brady had role in Bruce Arians Retirement

Rapoport mentions in his tweet that nothing is "imminent" with a signing potentially coming while in New Orleans but this indeed is the first organization the talented safety has visited yet this offseason. Mathieu will not be visiting by himself. He'll be bringing some of his local family members with him along with friends.

READ MORE: Rams' head coach Sean McVay isn't a fan of Tom Brady's return

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mathieu spent all last week at his former college in Baton Rouge with LSU so it makes sense for the Saints to be his first stop since he's nearby in the city.

The safety was drafted in 2013 by the Cardinals and spent four years playing in Arizona. He then played one year for the Houston Texans and then the last three for the Kansas City Chiefs.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this visit as it seems like a decision could be coming before the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_11312829
News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer signs with division rival

By Collin Haalboom9 hours ago
USATSI_17908253
News

Pro Football Focus releases updated two-round mock draft

By Nate Greer9 hours ago
USATSI_17179082
News

Rich Eisen weighs in on Tom Brady-Bruce Arians rumors

By Nate Greer9 hours ago
USATSI_16565935
News

Mistake Buccaneers should avoid in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Caleb Skinner9 hours ago
9F662B84-31C7-4423-959F-C4B29278AFE0
Draft

Top wide receiver prospect slated to meet with the Buccaneers this week

By Collin Haalboom18 hours ago
E28FC859-8419-4880-918C-FA72BA22C291
News

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman pictured together in Tampa Bay

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
936AFDE9-59D3-4A22-906B-675241865CB0
News

Antonio Brown talks chances of reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
Tom Brady and Bruce Arians
News

Shannon Sharpe '99.9%' sure Tom Brady had role in Bruce Arians Retirement

By David HarrisonApr 4, 2022