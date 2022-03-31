BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new head coach

Bruce Arians just announced his retirement as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his place, the team is promoting from within the organization, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles set to take the reins.

The breaking news comes as a shock to many as Arians was expected to lead the Bucs once again this season. Todd Bowles is an established NFL coach and has spent the past 3 seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

Before joining the Bucs, Bowles was the head coach for the New York Jets from 2015-2018. His record in New York was not astonishing by any means at 24-40, but he also did not have the caliber of team he now has in Tampa Bay.

The move to promote from within makes a lot of sense. The players are comfortable with Bowles as they have spent the past 3 seasons with him and Bowles/Arians' relationship goes back 39 years to when the younger Bowles played for Arians in college at Temple University.

A piece of history has also occurred with this move as reported by Adam Schefter.

Shortly after the breaking news hit mainstream media, Bowles released a statement regarding his hiring as head coach of the Bucs.

Bowles seems very excited to receive another shot at being a head coach in the NFL and with the team he has around him, he has a good chance of succeeding. Now the question becomes, do we see any more surprising moves from Tampa Bay now that they've made another change?

