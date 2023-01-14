Ticket Prices Sky High for Bucs-Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Fans in Tampa Bay will have to pay a pretty penny if they want to see their team play the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night Football.

NFL Wild-Card Weekend is one the most popular weekends on the NFL calendar.

With it being the first weekend of the postseason, not only does it mean there are more games to watch for every NFL fan, but for the fans of the fourteen teams that made it to the postseason, it means their team still has a shot to win it all.

At least for now.

Not to mention, with the legalization of sports betting continuing to gain momentum around the globe, there's something for almost everyone to invest in come Wild-Card Weekend. Yes, even if your favorite team's front office is already completely consumed with preparations for the 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking of investments, the opportunity to attend a playoff game in person is definitely a bucket-list item for die-hard NFL fans. It's also an expensive endeavor to undertake.

For some fanbases, more than others.

For example, if you're a Bills fan, and you want to watch them stomp the Miami Dolphins at home this weekend, you can get into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY at a reasonable rate. The average ticket price for the Bills-Dolphins — the most affordable of any game this weekend — is $361.24.

On the flip side, if you want to watch the greatest quarterback of all time face off against 'America's Team' at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, it's going to cost you a pretty penny.

The average ticket price for the NFC Wild-Card game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys is $701.24

So unfortunately for the fans in Tampa Bay, there's a hidden cost associated with having Tom Brady as your quarterback. And not surprisingly, this cost is only magnified when he's facing off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Whether or not this matchup being a Monday Night Football broadcast has anything to do with the cost, I'm not sure. But chances are, that the mystique that goes along with the only stand-alone game of the weekend, combined with the high-profile players, and teams involved, on Monday Night Football, certainly doesn't make tickets any less appealing.

Hopefully, for the sake of the Bucs' home-field advantage, the high ticket cost doesn't result in season ticket holders selling off their tickets to Cowboys fans. After all, this very well could be their last chance to see Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform.

