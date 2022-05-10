Todd Bowles: Buccaneers Head Coach Doing Things Differently This Time

Every leader is at least a little bit different, so while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stayed in-house when they moved from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles this off-season, there are sure to be some differences between the two head coaches.

And for Bowles specifically, with his experience from a previous head coaching run with the New York Jets, things will certainly be a little different this time around.

"I relinquished very little this time around," Bowles told Colin Cowherd in a recent interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "I think the first time with the Jets I relinquished a lot more than I would've wanted to. Right now we have the same coaching staff in place and those guys do an excellent job on the offensive side of the football...I'm very much involved with the defense and I'll be ready to make gameday decisions when that time comes."

While Bowles maintains his grip on the Bucs' defense, he'll allow the offensive side of the ball to continue running things as they have over the past three seasons under offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and the last two with quarterback Tom Brady.

"Byron will have the power first and foremost because he's the OC (offensive coordinator) and Tom's been in the offense for two years now going on three. So they'll both collaborate and have a lot of power on offense," Bowles said about how he expects that side of the operation to run. "When it comes to running the offense I'll make the decisions on third and short, obviously when to go for it when not to go for it, two minutes, and those types of deals, replays, and everything, but they'll pretty much run the offense."

Bowles won't be the first head coach to run point on coordinating the side of the ball he holds expertise in, while inevitably giving control of the other side to that coordinator.

While this head coaching stretch is beginning on a different tone for Bowles, the fans may not see much difference in this brand of Bucs football.

What this means for those watching Tampa Bay football in 2022 is that there'll likely be some stylistic changes, but the plays and approach to the game will look largely the same as it has the previous two seasons.

Of course, those years have produced a championship and another run into the later stages of the NFL season trying to win another.

Like all situations, the success of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come from the coaching staff's ability to be on the same page, communicate with players, and the execution on the field.

