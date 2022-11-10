Skip to main content

Tom Brady calls out "the most embarrassing part" of the Buccaneers' struggles

During his Let's Go! podcast, Brady made it known that he is not happy.

The 2022 season has been a roller coaster for quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, the Buccaneers started out 2-0. However, three straight losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens tested the mental fortitude of the roster. 

By the skin of their teeth, the Buccaneers responded on Sunday afternoon with a last-second win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady connected with rookie tight end Cade Otton for a touchdown pass with just nine seconds remaining.

Sitting at 4-5 with the season effectively at its halfway part, Brady hasn't been pleased with the lack of consistency in effort from the team on game days. 

On Monday, the veteran called out the Buccaneers during the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast. He referred to the team's effort as "embarrassing" at times and something that Tampa Bay has to fix together.

“I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average, and no one’s trying to be average,” Brady said. “If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort – which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team – is our effort level on game day. And that’s something we better fix.”

The Buccaneers remain in first place of a dreadful NFC South but the team has a long way to go to be considered a Super Bowl contender like it expected at the beginning of the year. There have simply been too many inconsistencies on both sides of the ball to feel comfortable about the direction Tampa Bay is headed in at this point.

There's no certain answer to how or when but the team needs to start putting together a full four quarters or it's not going to be a very long season.

Tampa Bay travels to Germany for an international matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The game will be held at 9:30 a.m. eastern time which equates to 3:30 p.m. in Munich.

