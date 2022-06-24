Tom Brady Fires Back After Josh Allen's Comments

There's been a lot of trash talk throughout the offseason between Tom Brady and Josh Allen. Whether it's on the football field, in a press conference, or during a nationally televised golf match, the two are never afraid to go after one another. There's never been any true animosity from either side but it's clear that Brady and Allen enjoy trying to get under each other's skin.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski is Retiring

Earlier this week, Allen appeared on a podcast that is part of the Barstool Sports brand. While discussing 'The Match', he was asked to rank the four golfers that participated in the event who included himself, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

The Buffalo Bills star named Rodgers, Mahomes and then himself in order before taking a long pause and finally saying Tom while. Allen responded with a nonchalant "yeah" when questioned if Brady was bad at golf.

Shortly after, Brady got in on the action on social media. The 44-year-old tossed out a friendly dig at Allen while reminding everyone that the young signal-caller still has not defeated him in a competition on or off the field.

"Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head," Brady teased. "This is why Josh will succeed in this league!"

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen has gone 0-4 against Brady on the field and 0-1 on the golf course. Three of those losses came while the future hall of famer was still a member of the New England Patriots. Last year, the Buccaneers defeated the Bills 33-27 in overtime despite Allen accumulating over 400 yards of total offense.

Allen will have to wait to get his revenge on Brady for at least a few more months. Tampa Bay and Buffalo are not scheduled to match up in the preseason or regular season. However, both franchises are considered potential contenders for a super bowl run.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Russell Gage Form One NFL's Best New Duos

Only time will tell if Allen gets another shot at Brady in the near future. Regardless, don't expect the trash talk to slow down.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook