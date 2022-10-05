Skip to main content

Tom Brady misses Wednesday's practice due to multiple injuries

The Buccaneers listed Brady as a non-participant.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working to bounce back from consecutive home losses to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The team is preparing for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. 

It's a little harder to have a quality practice without your head coach and starting quarterback. That's exactly the situation that the team had to deal with on Wednesday. Todd Bowles missed the session due to personal reasons.

Following practice, the Buccaneers released an Injury Report that stated quarterback Tom Brady and three other players were non-participants. Brady is listed with a right shoulder and right finger injury. The other players who didn't practice on Wednesday were tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), and safety Logan Ryan (foot).

The offense finally found life on Sunday night but the defense crumbled against Patrick Mahomes and his play-making ability. It didn't help that multiple Buccaneers were noticeably not 100% such as wide receiver Chris Godwin, wide receiver Julio Jones, wide receiver Russell Gage, and offensive tackle Donovan Smith. All four players were limited participants on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady suffered a rotator cuff injury while taking a hit where he lost a fumble during the second quarter of Tampa Bay's loss to Kansas City. He was spotted trying to work through the pain on the sideline after the play but didn't end up missing any time. In fact, Brady threw for a season-high 385 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brady hurt his finger during a fumbled exchange with center Robert Hainsey in Tampa Bay's win against New Orleans in week 2. He wore a wrap on it against the Packers but didn't appear to sport it last week.

While it's noticeable that both of these injuries occur on Brady's throwing arm, he's fully expected to suit up on Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Falcons. The 45-year-old has never lost three straight regular season games in his career.

