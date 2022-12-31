Tom Brady Shares Strong Message Regarding Bruce Arians

As he gets set to enter the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor, Bruce Arians' former quarterback spoke about the man who helped bring him to Florida.

When it's all said and done there may not be two men who had a bigger impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise than former head coach Bruce Arians, and quarterback Tom Brady.

The first led the Bucs for three seasons beginning in 2019 and helped bring Brady to the team in 2020, and with him came the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

"He's a big reason why I came here," Brady said of his former head coach. "He's just a great person, he's a great leader, he's obviously a great coach, Coach of the Year a couple times."

In Arians' first year with Tampa Bay, his team missed the playoffs.

One day after the end of that season, Arians stated confidence in his defense - led by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles - as the reason why the team was built to win.

"We can win with (Jameis Winston)," Arians said. We can definitely win with another one too. We're going to have this defense."

The comment spread like wildfire and ultimately launched the early 2020 season of 'quarterback doors', and as it turned out, the door the Buccaneers opened had Tom Brady standing behind it.

"That was a magical year and it's nice to be able to be celebrated for when you do amazing things," Brady said. "I can't say enough good things about him and how I feel about him...He's had an amazing coaching life and journey...and he's built a winning foundation here, which is pretty spectacular."

That foundation has been a little shaky it would see as of late.

But it can be brought to settle a little more if Tampa Bay can defeat the Carolina Panthers this weekend in Raymond James Stadium.

If they can't, then the halftime celebration of coach Arians will become a sore spot for fans of the team left to wonder what might have been if he hadn't retired during the offseason.

For the Bucs, they're hoping one championship-winning head coach can be celebrated, and another can become a division winner, all in the same night.

And a special night it would be.

The kind that winning foundations solidify on.

