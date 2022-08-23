Tom Brady Shoots Down Bucs Training Camp Absence Theory

Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady was on a 10-day hiatus from the team and speculation was rampant from the onset of the announcement. The rumors were flying from whether Brady didn't want to play any longer considering all the injuries the team has faced this preseason to probably the most out there that he was filming for FOX's 'The Masked Singer'.

Per a Reddit user, Tom Brady's absence from the team coincided with the filming of a portion of the upcoming season of 'The Masked Singer'. As it turns out, Brady was just on vacation with his family in the Bahamas - which was a major reason why the QB decided to retire early this offseason. The rumors were eventually shut down from the media, but Brady made sure to shut them down himself while also promoting his apparel brand, BRADY.

Clearly, the utmost important thing to Brady at this point of his career is to make sure that he can balance work and home life. Taking time out of training camp to spend time with his family is a huge part of that and something that not many other NFL players have the luxury of having.

With Brady comes speculation no matter what, especially after the rumors about him possibly entertaining other teams throughout the process before and during his tenure with the Buccaneers. However, it seems that Brady has found his last stint in his career in Tampa Bay and he made sure to shut down rumors attached to 'The Masked Singer' while also showing love towards his apparel brand.

It is hard to imagine that it is indeed Brady under the helmet while riding a 'crotch-rocket', but in typical Brady fashion, he loves to make light and fun of a situation. Brady has since returned to training camp practice and we should expect him to continue playing quarterback for the Buccaneers for the foreseeable future.

