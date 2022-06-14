Skip to main content

VIDEO: Tom Brady Takes a Funny Shot at Peyton Manning

In a recent TikTok video, Bucs’ QB Tom Brady pokes fun at his former longtime quarterback counterpart Peyton Manning.

In a new trend where athletes wear a camera on top of their head has taken the social media world by storm as it tends to distort the body/head of the person wearing it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback decided to try the trend out and took to his Twitter account to poke fun at his longtime friend and counterpart quarterback Peyton Manning.

Brady's forehead is brought to gigantic levels with the head camera he used, clearly taking a shot at Manning for his unusually large forehead.

Manning has consistently been the butt of big forehead jokes for as long as social media has been around and it looks like Brady has joined in on the fun. Let it be known that Manning himself has been a good sport when it comes to others making fun of his forehead.

Brady and Manning are a couple of the best quarterbacks to play the game and have mutual respect for each other. Both have won multiple Super Bowls with two different teams and should be locks for the NFL Hall of Fame.

Both quarterbacks have shown a knack for having great personalities and a sense of humor, so this should be one that they both can laugh at.

